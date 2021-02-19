Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,418.5 days.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

