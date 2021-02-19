Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at $17.21 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.