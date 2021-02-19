Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.
Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
Shares of ESI opened at $17.21 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.