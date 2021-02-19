Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.19

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms have commented on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

