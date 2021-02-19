EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.72

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.72 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.99). EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 532,415 shares.

The company has a market cap of £309.40 million and a P/E ratio of 48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.72.

About EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

