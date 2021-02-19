EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Up to $68.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89), but opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at GBX 71.22 ($0.93), with a volume of 133,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.72. The company has a market cap of £324.04 million and a PE ratio of 48.57.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

