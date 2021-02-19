Eight Capital Boosts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$13.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of WELL stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$8.50. 370,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.98. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

