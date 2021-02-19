EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 67.9%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shot up 67.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $77.73. 60,158,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 830% from the average session volume of 6,469,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -382.44.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

