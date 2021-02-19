eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eGain by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

