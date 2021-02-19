EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.13 million and $136,067.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00062361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00759274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00042871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00059840 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.24 or 0.04590091 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

