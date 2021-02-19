Eaton Vance (EV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect Eaton Vance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.26. 27,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.