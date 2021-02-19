EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $93.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.67 million and the highest is $94.80 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $88.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $387.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $392.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.13 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $424.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.72. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,822. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

