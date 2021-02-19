Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

EBC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

EBC opened at $16.70 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

