Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $50.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.75 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.64 million to $193.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $239.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
