Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $50.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.75 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.64 million to $193.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $239.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,080. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $593.26 million, a P/E ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $56.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.