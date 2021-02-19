Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,753 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 23.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,130. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,009 shares of company stock worth $24,188,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

