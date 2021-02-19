Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Up 9.4%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $1.96. 1,472,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 436,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

