Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Duke Realty worth $53,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Duke Realty by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duke Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of DRE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

