Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Up 5.1%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.65. 40,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,147,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

