Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

