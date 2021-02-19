Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DREUF. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

