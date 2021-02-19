Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$13.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

