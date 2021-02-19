DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. UBS Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

