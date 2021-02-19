DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.62

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $20.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 34,213 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

