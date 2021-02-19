DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.62

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $20.00. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 34,213 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,498.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

