Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $72.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,635.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

