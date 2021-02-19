DNotes (NOTE) Price Down 78.1% Over Last 7 Days

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 80.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, DNotes has traded 78.1% lower against the dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $7,730.39 and $32,513.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

