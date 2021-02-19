DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

BOOM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

