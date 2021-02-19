DMarket Achieves Market Cap of $24.23 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

