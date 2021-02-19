Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF) Trading Up 2.2%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 40,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 30,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.