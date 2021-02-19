Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.19. 5,353,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 4,340,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

