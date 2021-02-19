Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $24,120.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $24,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,417 shares in the company, valued at $36,374,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $24,126.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

DIOD stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

