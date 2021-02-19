Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

DDS opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

