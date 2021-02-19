DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0366 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00601434 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00034180 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.08 or 0.02866576 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

