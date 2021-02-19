Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. 134,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,338,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

