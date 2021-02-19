Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 227,686 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $43,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

