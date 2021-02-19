Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,294 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,294 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $171.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

