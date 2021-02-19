Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,171 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.