Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock worth $360,656. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

