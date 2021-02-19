Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,757 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

