Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.39 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

