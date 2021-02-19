Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 5.3%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) (CVE:DWS)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 124,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 359,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (DWS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

