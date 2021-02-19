DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 5%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. 3,547,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,104,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

The company has a market cap of $834.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

