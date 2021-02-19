DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $772,556.25 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Augustinos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00.

DXCM stock opened at $410.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.64 and its 200-day moving average is $379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.