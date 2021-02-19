Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €40.17 ($47.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.78 and its 200-day moving average is €43.04.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

