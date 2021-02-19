Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DBOEY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

