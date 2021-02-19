Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €80.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.02 and a 200 day moving average of €51.71. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €67.60 ($79.53). The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2,306.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

