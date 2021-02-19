Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 932,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DESP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

DESP opened at $13.75 on Friday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

