Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells $3,254,500.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $3,254,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve E. Krognes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90.

Shares of DNLI opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

