Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DE traded up $32.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.92. The stock had a trading volume of 129,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,153. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.35. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $321.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

