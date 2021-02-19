Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Deckers Outdoor worth $1,208,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $323.23 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

