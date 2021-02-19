De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DLUEY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

