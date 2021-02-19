De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DLUEY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.26.
De La Rue Company Profile
